UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russia does not expect any meetings on Ukraine to be held during the month of April, when it assumes the presidency of the United Nations Security Council, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

"We don't foresee for the time being any official meetings on Ukraine in our program, but I don't exclude that there might be necessity to do so," Polyanskiy said. "It's not a problem for us. To see Ukrainians speaking."

As per the UN rules and monthly rotation, Russia will assume its Presidency of the Council for the month of April. Russia's Envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday that he expects Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to participate in the United Nations Security Council meetings in April.