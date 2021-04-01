UrduPoint.com
No Member State At UNSC Requested Sanctions Against Myanmar's Military - President

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:42 PM

He UN Security Council president for the month of April, Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, told Sputnik on Thursday that no member state at the council has so far requested to impose sanctions against Myanmar's military that overthrew the government in February and responded with a violent crackdown against opponents of the coup

"Until now, I have not heard about any request or any idea proposed by the member state on this issue," Quy said when asked whether he expected the Security Council to use sanctions against the junta under his watch this month.

Quy added that the proposed program of work of the UN Security Council for April is still under discussion, and a meeting on the situation on Myanmar is not on its agenda.

