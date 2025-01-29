Open Menu

No Military Solution To Escalating Congo Crisis, Pakistan Tells UNSC, Urges Dialogue Revival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 09:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) There is no military solution to the conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the focus must now turn to dialogue between the parties, Pakistan told the UN Security Council Tuesday, as Rwanda-backed M23 rebels took control of Goma, the largest city in the country's East.

"We call on Rwanda and the DRC to cease hostilities and to immediately revive the Luanda process of dialogue under the mediatory leadership of President Joao Lourenco of Angola," Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, emphasized at the emergency meeting of the 15-member body, which met for the second time in three days on the escalating crisis.

"Since we met on Sunday, the M23 largely appears to be in control of Goma," he said, pointing out that thousands of people are currently fleeing their homes, and many UN and other peacekeeping troops are encountering mortar and small arms fire.

Three UN peacekeepers have lost their lives and 22 have been injured, and SAMIDRC, an African regional peacekeeping force, has also taken fatalities and casualties.

"We strongly condemn M23’s offensive on Goma," Ambassador Akram said, emphasizing that it must immediately stop its advance and vacate all territories it has occupied.

Highlighting the M23’s siege of Goma and its grave humanitarian consequences, the Pakistani envoy called for urgently developing a plan for the protection of civilians, handling of displaced persons in Eastern DRC.

"All foreign forces must be withdrawn from the territories of DRC," Ambassador Akram stressed.

"The M23 must not impede access for safe and unhindered access of humanitarian aid and personnel to the affected areas and people including through humanitarian corridors."

He also warned M23 fighters that attacks on the peacekeepers constitute war crimes and those responsible for these attacks must be held accountable, while also deploring attacks on diplomatic missions in Kinshasa, DRC's capital.

The Pakistani envoy underscored the need for an effective plan to ensure the safety and security of MONUSCO, the UN peacekeeping force, and other peacekeepers.

He hoped that reconciliation within DRC would be achieved especially through the Nairobi process, urging the African institutions to play their role in bringing this decades-old conflict to an end.

In conclusion, Ambassador Akram called for reviewing MONUSCO's mandate, adapting the mission to respond to the new circumstances, through reinforcing and equipping it to discharge its current or modified mandate.

At the outset, a senior United Nations official warned that escalating attacks by M23 continue to kill civilians and peacekeeping personnel in and around the city of Goma.

Vivian van de Perre, Deputy Special Representative for Protection and Operations in MONUSCO, voiced alarm that clashes in the eastern part of that country have resulted in massive displacement.

Consequently, she said MONUSCO has received a large number of people seeking refuge, including officials and various elements who have surrendered their arms. However, the mission's bases are not able to accommodate the large number of surrendering elements and civilians seeking refuge, as they are not safe themselves.

The mission is storing voluntarily relinquished or abandoned weapons in accordance with international standards, the official reported, while casualty-evacuation efforts remain a significant challenge for seriously injured peacekeepers.

She warned that troops are now running out of critical equipment — especially water, food, medical supplies and blood — while the proliferation of weapons in Goma poses a significant risk as combatants blend into the civilian population and abandoned military depots are looted by civilians.

APP/ift

