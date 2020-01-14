UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Missile Defense System Of NATO Able To Challenge Russia's Iskander-M - Russian General

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

No Missile Defense System of NATO Able to Challenge Russia's Iskander-M - Russian General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) NATO forces do not have such a defense system that is able to confront Russia's Iskander-M missile launchers, Lt. Gen. Alexander Luzan, former deputy commander of the Russian air defense forces, told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance intended to respond to Russia's deployment of Iskander-M's equipped with 9Ðœ729 missiles by stepping up the development of its own weapons systems this year. According to Stoltenberg, NATO will work on developing anti-aircraft and anti-missile complexes, and conventional weapons, as well as improving battle readiness.

"NATO's anti-aircraft defense and missile defense systems are currently not able to compete with Russian tactical operational missile systems Iskander-M.

Even American Patriot missile system has low efficiency, which could be seen during the latest shelling of US bases in Iraq," Luzan said, adding that 10 out of 14 rockets launched by Iran on US bases reached the targets.

He added that the United Kingdom and France were the only producers of  air defense systems in Europe, but all of them were short-range and defenseless against ballistic missiles.

According to Luzan, US' Aegis combat system has the best characteristics but it is a naval weapons system. The ground-based variation of Aegis is currently located only in Romania, and it will take a long time before the full deployment of the Aegis Ashore system, he added.

Related Topics

NATO Iran Russia Europe Iraq France Alliance United Kingdom Romania All Best

Recent Stories

Value of non-oil trade between UAE, Japan totalled ..

40 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Prime Minister ..

40 minutes ago

Libyan strongman Haftar delays signing ceasefire a ..

7 minutes ago

Norwich sign Hoffenheim midfielder Rupp

26 minutes ago

Moroccan giants Wydad cut ties with Serbian coach

27 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Japan&#039;s Prime Mini ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.