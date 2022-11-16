UrduPoint.com

No Missiles Targeted Kiev During Russia's Massive Strike Tuesday- Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) No missiles targeted objects in Kiev during Russia's massive strike on November 15, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We also want to note that during the massive strike with high-precision weapons weapons against objects in the territory of Ukraine n November 15, not a single missile attack was carried out against objects in Kiev.

All the destruction demonstrated by the Kiev regime in residential areas of the Ukrainian capital is a direct consequence of the fall and self-liquidation of anti-aircraft missiles fired by Ukrainian troops from Ukrainian and foreign air defense systems located within the city," the ministry said in a statement.

