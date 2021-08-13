UrduPoint.com

No More Cases Of Lethal Marburg Virus In Guinea So Far: WHO

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 07:12 PM

No more cases of lethal Marburg virus in Guinea so far: WHO

The WHO said Friday that no further Marburg cases have been identified so far in Guinea but contacts of the fatal case were being monitored twice daily during the critical incubation period

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The WHO said Friday that no further Marburg cases have been identified so far in Guinea but contacts of the fatal case were being monitored twice daily during the critical incubation period.

West Africa's first recorded case of the lethal virus, which is related to Ebola, was confirmed on Monday.

The virus, which is carried by bats and has a fatality rate of up to 88 percent, was found in samples taken from a patient who died on August 2 in Guinea's southern Gueckedou prefecture.

"So far, there are no further cases of Marburg since the index case," World Health Organization spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told reporters in Geneva.

She said that as of Friday, 150 contacts of the fatal case had been identified.

The incubation period of the virus -- the interval from infection to onset of symptoms -- varies from two to 21 days.

"We have entered the critical time period during which anyone exposed to the virus would be most likely to develop symptoms.

This makes surveillance especially important right now and teams are monitoring contacts twice a day. Screenings for suspect cases are also ongoing," Chaib said.

"Efforts are ongoing to find people who may have been in contact with the patient." The discovery comes just two months after the WHO declared an end to Guinea's second outbreak of Ebola, which started last year and claimed 12 lives.

Although Marburg and Ebola are members of the same family, they are different viruses and can only be differentiated through laboratory testing.

Early rehydration and symptomatic treatment improves the chances of survival.

There is no licensed treatment proven to neutralize the virus, but a range of blood products, immune therapies and drug therapies were under development, said Chaib.

Related Topics

Africa World Died Gueckedou Geneva Same Guinea May August Family From Blood

Recent Stories

NAB taking all measures to eradicate corruption: c ..

NAB taking all measures to eradicate corruption: chairman

6 minutes ago
 France Records Surge in Coronavirus Hospitalizatio ..

France Records Surge in Coronavirus Hospitalizations of Infants - Doctor

6 minutes ago
 Covid vaccine conman jailed in UK

Covid vaccine conman jailed in UK

6 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW forecast fo ..

Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

16 minutes ago
 Norway to Bring Back Classroom Learning Despite Re ..

Norway to Bring Back Classroom Learning Despite Reopening Delay

16 minutes ago
 Johnson to Hold Emergency COBRA Meeting on Afghani ..

Johnson to Hold Emergency COBRA Meeting on Afghanistan - Reports

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.