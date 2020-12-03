UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No More Concessions In Brexit Talks, EU Members Warn

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:28 PM

No more concessions in Brexit talks, EU members warn

European diplomats warned Thursday that EU negotiators are "millimetres" from giving all they can in trade talks with Britain, as both sides agreed negotiations are in their most sensitive phase

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :European diplomats warned Thursday that EU negotiators are "millimetres" from giving all they can in trade talks with Britain, as both sides agreed negotiations are in their most sensitive phase.

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has been in London for six days, trying to carve out a difficult compromise with his UK counterpart David Frost.

As the finish line nears, tempers were fraying in Brussels with some of the EU's 27 member states -- led by France and the Netherlands -- worried that Barnier would shake hands on something unacceptable to them.

An EU diplomat said the Europeans remained united, but that it was clear that Barnier "was millimetres away from the red lines" he had been given.

"I think it's quite clear that at this moment in time that we've reached a point where we are so close to the limits of our mandate, that we need a movement on the side of the UK if we want to strike a deal," the diplomat said.

"I do not have the impression that we are hours away from a deal... what has to be bridged is still quite substantial," the diplomat added.

Negotiators are working day and night to agree on a deal in time to be ratified before December 31, when Britain will no longer abide by EU single market rules under the terms of a post-Brexit transition.

A European source with close knowledge of the negotiations said the talks would continue on Thursday "and no doubt on Friday." "Everything could change at any moment," the source said, adding that the sense of urgency was "now understood in London".

A UK source said that there was no question that talks were in the final crunch.

"There is obviously a lot of expectation and we are definitely in the business end, but there are still real gaps," the source said.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on a visit to Paris said a deal would be possible in the coming days as long as European nations "hold our nerve".

Negotiations to determine the future trading relationship starting on January 1 are currently stalled on three key issues -- fisheries, regulatory issues and governance of a future pact.

Coveney said he hoped a deal would be reached but that there would be "no further extensions" and "no extra time" beyond January 1.

Related Topics

Business France Visit Brussels London Paris David United Kingdom Netherlands January December Market All From

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

15 minutes ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

15 minutes ago

Shamma bint Mohammed launches ‘New Home’ initi ..

2 hours ago

UEFA Says Will Coordinate Information Campaign on ..

1 minute ago

Safe trip? Aboard the revamped Boeing 737 MAX's 1s ..

1 minute ago

EU intensifies fight against disinformation

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.