No N. Koreans Visited S. Korea in 2019 Amid Stalemate in Denuclearization Talks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) No North Koreans visited neighboring South Korea in 2019 amid chilly relations between Seoul and Pyongyang against the backdrop of the standstill in denuclearization talks, media reported, citing government data.

The Yonhap news agency reported that in 2018, a total of 809 North Koreans visited South Korea.

According to the media, the number of South Koreans visiting North Korea also largely decreased last year. A total of 9,835 South Koreans went to the neighboring country in 2019, but the tally drops to 576 if those stationed at the joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong are excluded.

In 2018, the number of South Korean visits to the North amounted to 4,612.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula, which had at the time been precarious due to North Korea's multiple missile tests, significantly improved in 2018 following North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's talks with the presidents of South Korea and the United States. Since 2018, two US-North Korea summits and four inter-Korean summits have been held. However, the negotiation process stalled last year due to a lack of specific denuclearization measures and Pyongyang's resumed missile tests.