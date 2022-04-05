No Need for Interim Government in Iraq - Supreme Judicial Council

UrduPoint.com

There is no need to form a provisional government in Iraq despite failed attempts to elect a new president and form a cabinet, the head of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council Faik Zidan said on Tuesday

"The current situation does not make it necessary to appoint an emergency government ... The Judicial Council offers constitutional and legal procedures to resolve this crisis and political stalemate ... We believe that the crisis will be overcome through political will, not through dissolution of Parliament," Zidan said on Al Sharqiya news channel, as quoted by the press service.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Iraq on October 10, 2021. On March 30, the parliament of the new convocation failed for the third time to elect a new president, who is to mandate the largest coalition in parliament to form a new government. With no quorum, the parliament session was adjourned while a new date for the election was not set.

The first attempt to elect a president failed on February 7, due to a boycott by several parliamentary blocs followed by the second futile attempt on March 26 over a lack of quorum.

The list of presidential candidates includes 40 officials, including the incumbent president, 61-year-old Barham Salih, and Rebar Khalid, a candidate from the recently-formed National Salvation coalition. Khalid, 53, has been Minister of the Interior in the Iraqi Kurdistan since 2019.

The National Salvation coalition includes blocs of Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr (73 seats in parliament), the Kurdistan Democratic Party securing 33 seats, and the Sunni Sovereignty alliance with at least 38 seats. According to the coalition, it is now the largest in parliament. Al-Sadr called on independent members of the parliament to help elect a president and finally form a government.

