No Need For Knee-Jerk Reaction on Nord Stream 2 Following Navalny Accusations - Vienna

Any decision on the future of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, in light of the ongoing affair involving Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, should be taken following extensive consideration, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday, adding that the international community must avoid "lumping everything together."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Any decision on the future of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, in light of the ongoing affair involving Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, should be taken following extensive consideration, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday, adding that the international community must avoid "lumping everything together."

"We need to be cautious of lumping everything together. We have been able to draw a line in the past if we think about the situation with Crimea and eastern Ukraine. We have always shown a careful reaction to any of Moscow's actions that were unacceptable to us. Without doubt, discussions will follow, but this should be approached with a grain of salt," the foreign minister said in an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The German government on Wednesday alleged that Navalny, who is undergoing treatment in Berlin after he fell ill in late August, was poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok group.

Doctors who treated the opposition figure in the Russian city of Omsk have said that there were no traces of a poisonous substance in Navalny's blood, and the Austrian foreign minister said that it would be impossible to levy further sanctions against Moscow unless Berlin substantiates the accusations.

"All measures are possible. After all, there is an EU sanctions regime against the proliferation of chemical weapons. Depending on the outcome of the investigation, we will outline the sanctions. But, of course, we cannot just announce sanctions without proof. You must know who is responsible for what happened," Schallenberg told the newspaper.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has previously said that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom and five European energy companies, is a commercial project, and should not be linked to the situation surrounding the opposition figure.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday said that Moscow has nothing to hide, and the country's Foreign Ministry has made a request to its counterparts in Germany to share information concerning the incident.