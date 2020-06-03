No need for third party intervention to resolve border standoff with India: China

A Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson said on Wednesday that there was no need for any third party to intervene to resolve current border standoff between China and India

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :A Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson said on Wednesday that there was no need for any third party to intervene to resolve current border standoff between China and India.

"There is no need for any third party to intervene," Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing while responding to a question on a phone call between Indian Prime Minister Modi and the US President Trump during which they exchanged views on the China-India border situation.

He reiterated that China's position on the boundary issue was consistent and clear and added, "We have been earnestly implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strictly abiding by the relevant agreements signed by the two countries, and committed to safeguarding China's territorial sovereignty and security as well as peace and stability in the China-India border areas." The spokesperson informed that at present, the overall situation in the China-India border areas was stable and controllable.

"On border-related issues, there have been sound mechanisms and channels of communication between China and India, and the two sides are capable of properly resolving relevant issues through dialogue and consultation," he added.

The border prevailing standoff between China and India was triggered by India's construction of roads and air strips in the region. On May 5, the Chinese and Indian military personnel clashed with iron rods, sticks and even resorted to stone-pelting in the Pangong Tso lake area in which soldiers on both sides sustained injuries.

Nearly 150 Indian and Chinese military personnel were engaged in a face-off near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector on May 9. At least 10 soldiers from both sides sustained injuries.

China still claims about 90,000 square kilometers (35,000 square miles) of territory under New Delhi's control.