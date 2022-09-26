No Need in Deploying Russian Military Bases in Belarus Yet - Belarusian Foreign Minister

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) There is no need in deploying Russian military bases in Belarus yet, given the current level of defense technologies development in the country, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with Sputnik.

When asked whether NATO's military build-up near the borders of Belarus makes the idea of placing Russian bases in the republic more relevant, Makei said that nothing can be excluded in the future, given the unpredictability of the development of the situation.

"But at the moment, given the high level of military technologies that has been achieved today, I think that there is little point in placing additional foreign, in this case, Russian military bases on the territory of Belarus," Makei said.

It is enough to place the appropriate equipment in Russia's Smolensk region, or somewhere else, the diplomat said, noting that "it will, perhaps, look even more effective than the deployment of specific Russian bases in Belarus."