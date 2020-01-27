No Need to Close Border With China Over Coronavirus Spread - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) There is no need yet to close the border with China in connection with the spread of the new coronavirus, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told Sputnik on Monday.

"No, there is no such need," Golikova said in response to a relevant question.