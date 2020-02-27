No Need to Invite France, Germany to Join Russia-Turkey talks on Idlib - Zakharova

Moscow believes there is no need to invite France and Germany to join Russia-Turkey consultations on situation in Syria's Idlib, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Moscow believes there is no need to invite France and Germany to join Russia-Turkey consultations on situation in Syria's Idlib, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

The Russia-Turkey consultations on Idlib will continue in Ankara on Thursday. The first stage of negotiations took place on February 8-10 in Ankara amid the escalation of tensions in northwestern Syria. The second stage of negotiations was held in Moscow on February 17-18.

"The consultations are currently underway, they, I think, will continue for several days. The joining of other countries, especially countries that, to tell you the truth ... hardly played a decisive role in the situation on the ground, rises a question: what is it for, is such a move necessary?" Zakharova said at a weekly briefing in Moscow.

"We are ready and open to various initiatives, but they should be justified somehow ...," she stressed.