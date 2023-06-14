No Need to Mothball ZNPP or Decommission It, Staff Reduction Not Discussed - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) There are no plans or need to mothball the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) or decommission it at the moment, the issue of staff reduction is not being discussed, the authorities of the ZNPP said on Wednesday.

