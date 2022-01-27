UrduPoint.com

No Need To Revise Nuclear Doctrine, It Is Comprehensive Formula - Medvedev

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Russian Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev believes that there is no need to revise the nuclear doctrine since it is a comprehensive formula that allows to solve a variety of tasks and fend off existential threats against Russia.

"As for the revision of the nuclear doctrine, it is, in fact, of a public nature. It seems to me that there is no need for this.

Why? Because everything is already fixed there. We have the right to respond using the strategic nuclear forces of our country in the event that a nuclear strike or a strike using weapons of mass destruction is inflicted on our country or our allies, or if our country is threatened by another danger that is aimed simply at its existence," Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik, adding that it was "a comprehensive formula that allows solving a variety of tasks."

