UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Need To Test, Use S-500 Systems In Syria - Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 03:50 PM

No Need to Test, Use S-500 Systems in Syria - Russian Defense Ministry

There has been no need for testing and using the S-500 air defense missile systems in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry told the Izvestia newspaper on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) There has been no need for testing and using the S-500 air defense missile systems in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry told the Izvestia newspaper on Wednesday.

"The S-500 is designed to hit ballistic and aerodynamic targets at long ranges. There has been no need for testing and especially using the S-500 air defense missile system in the Syrian Arab Republic," it said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber hosts high-level European business d ..

41 minutes ago

Reference against Dar adjourned till Oct 9

17 minutes ago

400 Kgs unhygienic meat seized in Sargodha

18 minutes ago

Putin Congratulates Xi on 70th Anniversary of Russ ..

18 minutes ago

Court sends accused to jail on judicial remand

18 minutes ago

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.