No Need to Test, Use S-500 Systems in Syria - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) There has been no need for testing and using the S-500 air defense missile systems in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry told the Izvestia newspaper on Wednesday.

"The S-500 is designed to hit ballistic and aerodynamic targets at long ranges. There has been no need for testing and especially using the S-500 air defense missile system in the Syrian Arab Republic," it said.