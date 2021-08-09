UrduPoint.com

No Need Yet To Adapt Pfizer Vaccine For Covid Variants: BioNTech Chief

No need yet to adapt Pfizer vaccine for Covid variants: BioNTech chief

The first generation vaccine developed by BioNTech-Pfizer works against coronavirus variants such as the Delta strain and does not need to be modified for the moment, the chief executive of German company BioNTech said Monday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The first generation vaccine developed by BioNTech-Pfizer works against coronavirus variants such as the Delta strain and does not need to be modified for the moment, the chief executive of German company BioNTech said Monday.

"It is quite possible that in the next six to 12 months, further variants will emerge and that would require adaptation of the vaccine but it is at the moment not yet the case," Ugur Sahin told journalists.

