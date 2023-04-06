(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) There can be no negotiations on Crimea or any other Russian regions, as the territorial integrity of Russia is not subject to discussion, a source in Moscow told Sputnik, commenting on a recent statement by Kiev on the future of the Russian region.

On Thursday, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that Kiev is ready to discuss the future of Crimea with Moscow if Ukrainian armed forces reach the peninsula's border.

"There can be no negotiations on Crimea and other Russian regions. The territorial integrity of Russia is not subject to discussion," the source said, calling the statement by Zelenskyy's adviser "unserious and detached from reality."