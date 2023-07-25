Open Menu

No Negotiations To Resume Grain Deal Taking Place At Moment - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 11:10 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) No negotiations on the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative are taking place at the moment, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has said.

"No negotiations are now taking place to resume the grain deal or the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

We have clearly voiced our position. After July 17, the initiative has not been resumed. We were against it considering the experience that we have had with Istanbul agreements for over a year," Vershinin told Russian reporters on the sidelines of the meeting on food security in Rome.

