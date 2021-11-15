UrduPoint.com

No New Agreements Expected From Upcoming US-China Summit - Washington

Washington does not expect any new agreements or dialogue to be initiated at the summit between US and Chinese presidents, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, a senior US administration official told reporters on Monday

"This is not a meeting where we expect deliverable to be coming out.

We've seen reporting along those lines, but that's just not the kind of meeting that we are anticipating the two leaders having, and I can just say specifically you know, we are not intending to sort of launch new dialogues coming out of this meeting," the official said.

Biden's first bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart since he took office are scheduled to kick off in a video format at 19:45 Washington time on Monday, 8:45 Beijing time (00:45 Tuesday GMT).

