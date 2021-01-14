UrduPoint.com
No New Cases Of Bird Flu Detected In New Delhi Poultry - Indian Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) New Delhi's Animal Husbandry Department has not detected any spread of bird flu in poultry in the Indian capital, Director of Animal Husbandry Department Rakesh Singh said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, New Delhi's north and south municipal corporations issued a ban on selling chickens and eggs, as well as dishes based on them, due to the detection of bird flu in the Indian capital.

"Test results of 104 samples arrived on Wednesday evening. Of these, 100 samples were collected from 35 poultry birds in the Ghazipur market. All samples have tested negative for bird flu. It means there is no spread of avian influenza in poultry birds in Delhi," Singh said, as cited by the News18 broadcaster.

Singh said that bird flu, however, was suspected in the remaining four samples of heron taken from one of Delhi's parks, adding that these samples were sent to laboratory for confirmation.

Apart from the capital, bird flu cases were detected in the states of Kerala, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

India registered the first case of bird flu back in 2006. The fresh outbreak ” the first since the country declared itself free of bird flu in September 2019 ” was reported in early January.

