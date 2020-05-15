No New Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Transnistria Within Past 24 Hours - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) No new cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria) within the past 24 hours, the republican response center said.

The center also said on late Thursday that 12 people had been discharged from hospitals within the same period of time.

The total number of confirmed cases in Transnistria stands at 710, with 28 fatalities and 307 recoveries.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 301,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.