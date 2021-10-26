UrduPoint.com

No New Coal Plants In Sri Lanka: Govt

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 03:32 PM

No new coal plants in Sri Lanka: govt

Sri Lanka will stop commissioning new coal-fired power plants as part of a push to ditch the dirty fossil fuel, the government said Tuesday, ahead of the COP26 global summit on climate change

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka will stop commissioning new coal-fired power plants as part of a push to ditch the dirty fossil fuel, the government said Tuesday, ahead of the COP26 global summit on climate change.

Coal and hydroelectricity contribute about 44 percent each to Sri Lanka's power supply. Diesel accounts for nine percent, the rest coming from wind and solar.

"The cabinet approved a proposal by the minister of electricity to support the no new coal initiative (of COP26) and allow both local and foreign investors to set up more renewable energy projects," cabinet spokesman Ramesh Pathirana told reporters in Colombo.

No further details were released.

Ceylon Electricity board officials told AFP the decision meant a planned fourth coal-fired power plant in Norochcholai, north of the capital Colombo, would be scrapped.

Plans for the plant were announced a year ago, but no construction work had started.

Related Topics

Electricity Sri Lanka Colombo From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

South Korean Leader Pledges ASEAN Countries $5Mln ..

South Korean Leader Pledges ASEAN Countries $5Mln Worth of COVID Vaccines

6 minutes ago
 Liberia war crimes trial resumes in Finland

Liberia war crimes trial resumes in Finland

6 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report 26th Oct, 2021

KPT shipping movements report 26th Oct, 2021

10 minutes ago
 Crimean Culture Minister Says Ruling on Scythian G ..

Crimean Culture Minister Says Ruling on Scythian Gold Contradicts International ..

10 minutes ago
 School teacher shot dead in hangu

School teacher shot dead in hangu

10 minutes ago
 Pakistani students shine at Silk Road & Young Drea ..

Pakistani students shine at Silk Road & Young Dream awards

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.