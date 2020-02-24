No new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in 24 provincial-level regions of China

No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in 24 provincial-level regions of China, according to local health authorities Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in 24 provincial-level regions of China, according to local health authorities Monday.

The regions included Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Liaoning, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Henan, Hunan, Hainan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Tibet, Qinghai, Ningxia, Xinjiang (including the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps), Shaanxi, Gansu and Inner Mongolia.

A total of 11 new confirmed cases were reported Sunday outside Hubei Province, epicenter of the outbreak, according to the National Health Commission.