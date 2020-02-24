UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported In 24 Provincial-level Regions Of China

Umer Jamshaid 1 second ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:01 PM

No new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in 24 provincial-level regions of China

No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in 24 provincial-level regions of China, according to local health authorities Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in 24 provincial-level regions of China, according to local health authorities Monday.

The regions included Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Liaoning, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Henan, Hunan, Hainan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Tibet, Qinghai, Ningxia, Xinjiang (including the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps), Shaanxi, Gansu and Inner Mongolia.

A total of 11 new confirmed cases were reported Sunday outside Hubei Province, epicenter of the outbreak, according to the National Health Commission.

Related Topics

China Tianjin Beijing Shanghai Mongolia Sunday

Recent Stories

UVAS Alumni Association holds its 11 th annual reu ..

3 minutes ago

Nearly equal split between Pakistanis who are opti ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Biggest Auto Show 2020 concludes with a h ..

20 minutes ago

Seoul bears brunt as Asia markets plunge on pandem ..

12 minutes ago

Study reveals effect of climate change on growth o ..

few seconds

South Korea postpones football season over virus: ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.