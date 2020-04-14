UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No New Coronavirus Cases Registered In Taiwan For 1st Time In Over One Month - Reports

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:44 PM

No New Coronavirus Cases Registered in Taiwan for 1st Time in Over One Month - Reports

Taiwan has not registered any coronavirus cases for the first time in over a month, thereby maintaining the total case count below 400, media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Taiwan has not registered any coronavirus cases for the first time in over a month, thereby maintaining the total case count below 400, media reported Tuesday.

According to The China Post newspaper, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said at a daily news briefing that 1,345 test results revealed no new cases of infection over the previous 24 hours for the first time since March 9.

The total, thereby, stands at 393.

No fatalities were registered in the intervening time as well, meaning Taiwan's coronavirus death toll stands at six and 124 people have been discharged with complete recoveries, The China Post cited Chen as saying.

Only 55 cases of infection were transmitted locally and 338 were imported from off the island, the reports added.

Related Topics

China March Post Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lavrov Slams as Inadmissible Blaming China for Cor ..

21 seconds ago

Russia Intends to Share Experience Fighting Corona ..

3 minutes ago

KP Govt distributes finance assistance in transpar ..

3 minutes ago

Spain's virus death toll tops 18,000: official

3 minutes ago

No corona patient in police deptt in Faisalabad: C ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to enhance loani ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.