No New Coronavirus Cases Registered in Taiwan for 1st Time in Over One Month - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Taiwan has not registered any coronavirus cases for the first time in over a month, thereby maintaining the total case count below 400, media reported Tuesday.

According to The China Post newspaper, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said at a daily news briefing that 1,345 test results revealed no new cases of infection over the previous 24 hours for the first time since March 9.

The total, thereby, stands at 393.

No fatalities were registered in the intervening time as well, meaning Taiwan's coronavirus death toll stands at six and 124 people have been discharged with complete recoveries, The China Post cited Chen as saying.

Only 55 cases of infection were transmitted locally and 338 were imported from off the island, the reports added.