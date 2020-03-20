UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No New COVID-19 Cases In Wuhan Provides Hope For World - WHO Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

No New COVID-19 Cases in Wuhan Provides Hope for World - WHO Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The fact Wuhan has not recorded any new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since the outbreak began gives hope to the rest of the world, World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus said Friday.

"Wuhan provides hope for the rest of the world, that even the most severe situation can be turned around," Tedros said at a virtual press conference.

The WHO chief went on to say that unlike any pandemic in history, humanity now has the power to change the way the pandemic unfolds.

WHO's Executive Director of Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan echoed Tedros' words at the same new conference.

"It's a message of hope; it's a message that this virus can be suppressed, we can break chains of transmission," Ryan said, adding that abating the spread takes a whole-of-society effort.

The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus had infected and killed by far the highest number of people, recorded no new community infection cases for the second consecutive day Friday.

Since the outbreak began, residents of Hubei Province had to endure months of lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19.

As of Friday, the Hubei Province and capital city Wuhan have around 6,240 active cases, after recording a cumulative 67,800 cases and 3,133 deaths, according to local health authorities.

European countries, where the spread currently appears at its most intense, have adopted similar measures.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan Same

Recent Stories

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

11 minutes ago

Paris Police to Increase Monitoring for Quarantine ..

13 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Hurts Tourism in Estonia, Tur ..

13 minutes ago

Greece Stops Tourist Trips to Islands to Curb Spre ..

13 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam University establishes Anti Corona Re ..

13 minutes ago

OAS Chief Wins Reelection, Vows to Support Member ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.