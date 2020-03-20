No New COVID-19 Cases in Wuhan Provides Hope for World - WHO Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The fact Wuhan has not recorded any new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since the outbreak began gives hope to the rest of the world, World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus said Friday.

"Wuhan provides hope for the rest of the world, that even the most severe situation can be turned around," Tedros said at a virtual press conference.

The WHO chief went on to say that unlike any pandemic in history, humanity now has the power to change the way the pandemic unfolds.

WHO's Executive Director of Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan echoed Tedros' words at the same new conference.

"It's a message of hope; it's a message that this virus can be suppressed, we can break chains of transmission," Ryan said, adding that abating the spread takes a whole-of-society effort.

The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus had infected and killed by far the highest number of people, recorded no new community infection cases for the second consecutive day Friday.

Since the outbreak began, residents of Hubei Province had to endure months of lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19.

As of Friday, the Hubei Province and capital city Wuhan have around 6,240 active cases, after recording a cumulative 67,800 cases and 3,133 deaths, according to local health authorities.

European countries, where the spread currently appears at its most intense, have adopted similar measures.