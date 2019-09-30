UrduPoint.com
No New Information On Date Of Normandy-Format Summit After Putin-Macron Meeting - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:10 PM

No New Information on Date of Normandy-Format Summit After Putin-Macron Meeting - Kremlin

The date of the next Normandy-format summit on Donbas crisis settlement remains unknown, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The date of the next Normandy-format summit on Donbas crisis settlement remains unknown, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"There is no understanding. There is no understanding about the date of the Normandy-format [summit]," Peskov told reporters, when asked, whether the Kremlin had received any information on the matter after Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders communicated briefly earlier in the day in Paris after the funeral ceremony of Former French President Jacques Chirac.

