No New Russia-NATO Council Meeting in Sight Until NATO Summit in December - Grushko

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) There are no ongoing talks on holding a new meeting of the Russia-NATO Council, Moscow is waiting for the results of the alliance's summit in December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Tuesday.

"Nothing is being discussed regarding the Russia-NATO Council. It's obvious. A [NATO] summit will be held soon [in London in December]. We'll see what it decides. We didn't suspend political contacts, did not interrupt political dialogue. If any issues arise, which can improve the state of military security in Europe in one segment or another, then, of course, we will not avoid such wide-format meetings," Grushko told reporters on the sidelines of the Foreign Policy Forum in Berlin, organized by the Kerber Foundation.

The Russian diplomat also welcomed the recent meeting between Russia's Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov and NATO Military Committee Chairman, Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach in Baku where the military leaders exchanged views on the situation in European security and discussed measures to prevent Russia-NATO incidents.

"Such meetings are very useful from the point of view of de-escalation and, above all, from the point of view of a correct understanding of each other's intentions," Grushko stressed.