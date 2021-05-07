No New Russia Sanctions Proposals Expected at EU Foreign Affairs Council on May 10- Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) EU foreign ministers will not consider any new proposals for sanctions against Russia at the upcoming May 10 meeting, an EU source told journalists on Friday.

The EU does not plan to mirror Russia's actions, the source said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow would not leave any actions against it unanswered.