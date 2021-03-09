No Normandy Format Summit in Preparation, No Sense in Convening It - Source in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) No summit in the Normandy format is being prepared, there is no reason for its convocation, since the decisions of the previous meeting are not being implemented, and the desire of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet with the leaders of the quartet separately is his personal affair and the issue of bilateral relations, an informed source in Moscow told Sputnik.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that if the meeting in the Normandy format did not take place, he would find an opportunity to meet with each leader separately.

"This meeting [of the leaders of the Normandy format] is not being prepared. There is no reason for convening it, because the meeting makes sense when the previous decisions are fulfilled. So far, nothing is being implemented ” even on those issues on which progress was outlined ” on the observance of the ceasefire regime, on the exchange of detainees.

Unfortunately, there is a rollback on these two issues. Therefore, there is now no reason to convene such a meeting," the source said.

He stressed that "no one needs a meeting for the sake of a meeting."

"Perhaps Zelenskyy needs it, but the rest do not. The fact that he is going to meet with everyone individually is his own business, let him request it. But this is a purely bilateral relationship," the source said.

The parties need to work in a contact group and not talk through the media, he noted.

"All this megaphone diplomacy is needed by Zelenskyy in order to try to correct his falling ratings in the country," he concluded.