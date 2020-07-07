No Official Requests Made From China, Mongolia for Help Fighting Plague - Russian Diplomat

China and Mongolia have not sent official requests to Russia asking for help in fighting the outbreak of the bubonic plague, Georgiy Zinoviev, the head of the First Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) China and Mongolia have not sent official requests to Russia asking for help in fighting the outbreak of the bubonic plague, Georgiy Zinoviev, the head of the First Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday.

"We did not receive any official requests, apparently due to the fact that colleagues both in Mongolia and China can perfectly cope with these cases on their own," Zinoviev said during an online conference held by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

The diplomat added that the cases recorded in Mongolia and China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region are isolated, and similar situations occur almost annually.

"China's relevant health authorities and Mongolian partners have algorithms to combat these dangerous diseases," the diplomat said.

Two cases of the disease were confirmed in Mongolia's province of Khovd last week. A herder in northern China's Inner Mongolia was also diagnosed with the bubonic plague on Sunday, domestic media reported. Moreover, media reported on Monday that another suspected case of the bubonic plague had been identified in western Mongolia.