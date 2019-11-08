No Official Response to Invitation for Trump to Attend May 9 Parade in Moscow - Peskov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Moscow has not yet received an official response from Washington on the invitation for US President Donald Trump to attend the Victory Day festivities in Moscow next year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

US President Donald Trump told reporters earlier in the day that he appreciated the invitation by Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow next May, adding that he would consider it, although the trip could be complicated by the election campaign.

"There hasn't been an official response yet," Peskov said, commenting on Trump's statement.