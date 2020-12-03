No One at White House Questioned Over Alleged Bribery-Pardon Scheme - Press Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Wednesday that no one at the White House has been questioned in connection to the Justice Department's (DOJ) probe into an alleged bribery-for-pardon scheme.

"No, in fact the DOJ official said yesterday that no government official was or is currently a subject or target of the investigation disclosed in this filing," McEnany said when asked if anyone at the White House has been questioned over the alleged scheme.

On Tuesday, US District Judge Beryl Howell unsealed court documents about an alleged scheme that involved a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence. The Names of those targeted in the investigation were redacted.

President Donald Trump said the bribery-for-pardon investigation is "fake news."