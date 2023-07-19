No One Can Ask UN Chief to Provide Security Guarantees in Black Sea Corridor - Spokesman

The United Nations can not provide security guarantees in the so-called humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea and no UN one can ask Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to provide such guarantees because the world body is operating in a war zone there, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The United Nations can not provide security guarantees in the so-called humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea and no UN one can ask Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to provide such guarantees because the world body is operating in a war zone there, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"No one can ask the Secretary-General to provide security guarantees," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "We are operating in a war zone."