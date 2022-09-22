MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) No one can deprive Russia of the important role it plays in the United Nations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

"It is my great pleasure to see my old friend again. Actually, we just met a few days ago in Samarkand. I want first of all to congratulate you on coming to New York, where the UN headquarters is, but the United Nations belongs to all of us. Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and should play its due role at the UN. You do have an important place here. No one can deprive Russia of this right...," Wang said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Chinese foreign minister recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, discussed bilateral relations and reached an understanding on many issues during the meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand last week.

"I am ready to work with you to fully and effectively deliver the common understandings reached between our two presidents. The COVID pandemic is still raging. The international situation is undergoing profound changes. It is important that we step up our strategic coordination, promote practical cooperation, respond to global changes, jointly implement the global development initiative and the global security initiative and make the international order more fair and reasonable," Wang said.