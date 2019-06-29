UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No One Forgot About Russian Diplomatic Property, Prisoners In US - Peskov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:29 AM

No One Forgot About Russian Diplomatic Property, Prisoners in US - Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday the Russian authorities had not forgotten about Russia's diplomatic property and Russian prisoners in the United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday the Russian authorities had not forgotten about Russia's diplomatic property and Russian prisoners in the United States.

Speaking about the topics of conversation between the Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in Japan's Osaka, Peskov said many issues were discussed.

"No one has forgotten about the Russian diplomatic property, no one has forgotten about our prisoners, our fellow citizens, who, from our viewpoint, are held in US prisons illegally," Peskov said on the Rossiya 24 television channel.

Related Topics

Russia Trump Osaka Vladimir Putin Japan United States TV From

Recent Stories

WHO Records Decrease in Ebola Cases in DR Congo Ye ..

47 seconds ago

Tourists Retain Hotel Bookings Despite Recent Terr ..

49 seconds ago

Fact of Putin-May Meeting Positive - Peskov

2 minutes ago

Serbs in Northern Kosovo to Halt Trade in Protest ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Likely to Talk to Merkel on Normandy Format ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Military in Syria Contributed Significantl ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.