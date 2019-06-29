No One Forgot About Russian Diplomatic Property, Prisoners in US - Peskov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday the Russian authorities had not forgotten about Russia 's diplomatic property and Russian prisoners in the United States

Speaking about the topics of conversation between the Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in Japan's Osaka, Peskov said many issues were discussed.

"No one has forgotten about the Russian diplomatic property, no one has forgotten about our prisoners, our fellow citizens, who, from our viewpoint, are held in US prisons illegally," Peskov said on the Rossiya 24 television channel.