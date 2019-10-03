No One From Pentagon Was on Trump-Zelenskyy Phone Call - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Nobody from the US Defense Department was on the July call between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"For this particular call, my understanding is that no one for DOD was on that call," Hoffman said.

The scandal around the phone call erupted after an intelligence whistleblower claimed the White House had attempted to restrict access to the call's transcript and described it as a bid by Trump to solicit a foreign power's interference in the 2020 presidential election by pressing Zelenskyy to probe Biden's son's business dealings in Ukraine.

The White House subsequently released the transcript, which showed that Trump had asked Zelenskyy to resume the probe into an energy company linked to Hunter Biden. The US president has denied any wrongdoing and described the conversation with Zelenskyy as a "perfect call."