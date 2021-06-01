No One Going to Render Russian-US Agenda Innocuous Ahead of Top-Level Talks - Kremlin

Preparations for the talks between Russian and US presidents continue, with no one aiming at "sterilizing" the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Preparations for the talks between Russian and US presidents continue, with no one aiming at "sterilizing" the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Tuesday.

The top-level talks are scheduled for June 16 in Geneva.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, are expected to focus on strategic stability, Ukraine and Belarus.

"Preparations for the summit are ongoing, and naturally no one is going to sterilize the agenda ahead of the summit," Peskov told reporters.