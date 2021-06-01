No One Going to 'Sanitize' Russian-US Agenda Ahead of Top-Level Talks - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Preparations for the talks between Russian and US presidents continue, with no one aiming at "sanitizing" the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Preparations for the talks between Russian and US presidents continue, with no one aiming at "sanitizing" the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Tuesday.

The top-level talks are scheduled for June 16 in Geneva. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, are expected to focus on strategic stability, Ukraine and Belarus.

"Preparations for the summit are ongoing, and naturally no one is going to sanitize the agenda ahead of the summit," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow deems it important that the US and Russian leaders meet in person, the spokesman said, adding that a thorough analysis of the entire spectrum of foreign policy is being carried out ahead of the summit so that the partner is neither overestimated nor underestimated.

"A deep analysis of the entire spectrum of foreign policy is carried out for this, probably, all the events that precede [the meeting] are analyzed for this, the corresponding statements, specific actions are analyzed, the proportions of the compliance of statements with specific actions are studied so that there is no overestimation or underestimation," Peskov said when asked whether there is a risk of underestimating the partner before the upcoming summit, as it was at the meeting of USSR leader Nikita Khrushchev with his US counterpart, John Kennedy, in Vienna in 1961.

The 1961 summit in the Austrian capital is considered to be a failure, as it contributed to mistrust on both sides, which culminated in the Caribbean crisis, also known as the Cuban missile crisis, which took place in October 1962.