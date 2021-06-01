UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No One Going To 'Sanitize' Russian-US Agenda Ahead Of Top-Level Talks - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 04:51 PM

No One Going to 'Sanitize' Russian-US Agenda Ahead of Top-Level Talks - Kremlin

Preparations for the talks between Russian and US presidents continue, with no one aiming at "sanitizing" the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Preparations for the talks between Russian and US presidents continue, with no one aiming at "sanitizing" the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Tuesday.

The top-level talks are scheduled for June 16 in Geneva. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, are expected to focus on strategic stability, Ukraine and Belarus.

"Preparations for the summit are ongoing, and naturally no one is going to sanitize the agenda ahead of the summit," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow deems it important that the US and Russian leaders meet in person, the spokesman said, adding that a thorough analysis of the entire spectrum of foreign policy is being carried out ahead of the summit so that the partner is neither overestimated nor underestimated.

"A deep analysis of the entire spectrum of foreign policy is carried out for this, probably, all the events that precede [the meeting] are analyzed for this, the corresponding statements, specific actions are analyzed, the proportions of the compliance of statements with specific actions are studied so that there is no overestimation or underestimation," Peskov said when asked whether there is a risk of underestimating the partner before the upcoming summit, as it was at the meeting of USSR leader Nikita Khrushchev with his US counterpart, John Kennedy, in Vienna in 1961.

The 1961 summit in the Austrian capital is considered to be a failure, as it contributed to mistrust on both sides, which culminated in the Caribbean crisis, also known as the Cuban missile crisis, which took place in October 1962.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vienna Vladimir Putin Geneva Belarus June October All

Recent Stories

France-returned man allegedly kills wife in Lahore

44 seconds ago

UAE to host FIFA World Cup 2022, AFC Asian Cup 202 ..

12 minutes ago

Young girl shot dead in sargodha

5 minutes ago

Japan to Begin COVID-19 Vaccinations at Workplaces ..

5 minutes ago

Seoul Wants to Revive Tourism to North Korea's Mou ..

7 minutes ago

Russia, Mongolia Oppose Indo-Pacific Region Concep ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.