No One in Russia Wants War With Ukraine - Upper House Speaker Matviyenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) No one in Russia wants war with Ukraine or with any other country, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"As for the mood in Russian society, here I can categorically state that in Russia, no one wants war with Ukraine, or with anyone else.

For the older generation who grew up in Soviet times, for me personally, the very idea of war with the Ukrainian people is simply sacrilegious. For the leadership of the country, believe me, too," the upper house speaker told the Parliamentary Newspaper.

She said there are no objective grounds to accuse Russia of aggressive intentions regarding Ukraine.

Matviyenko also said Russia is ready to discuss security guarantee proposals and seek mutually acceptable solutions and will step up dialogue.