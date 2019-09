Two planes collided during towing at Sheremetyevo Airport outside Moscow, no one was injured, an emergency service spokesman told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Two planes collided during towing at Sheremetyevo Airport outside Moscow , no one was injured , an emergency service spokesman told Sputnik.

"One plane touched another during towing," the spokesman said, adding that the wings were slightly damaged.

A source told Sputnik that these were Aeroflot and Royal Flight aircraft.