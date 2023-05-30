UrduPoint.com

No One Injured In Drone Attack On Residential Buildings In Moscow - Emergencies Services

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 09:30 AM

No One Injured in Drone Attack on Residential Buildings in Moscow - Emergencies Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Drones hit two residential buildings in southern Moscow: on Profsoyuznaya Street and Atlasova Street, no one was injured, a spokesman for emergencies services told Sputnik.

"A drone hit the upper floors of a residential building on 98 Profsoyuznaya Street.

The facade and glazing of the house were destroyed. There were no casualties," the spokesman said.

"A drone also hit a 24-story residential building on Atlasova Street. The facade and glazing of the upper floors were destroyed. There were no casualties," he said.

