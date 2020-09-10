No One Killed in Beirut Port Fire - Lebanese Red Cross

(@FahadShabbir)

No one was killed or gravely injured as a result of the massive fire that erupted in the Lebanese port of Beirut earlier on Thursday, Lebanese Red Cross Secretary General George Kettaneh said

"The fire on the territory of the free customs zone of the Beirut port erupted due to natural causes, there are no victims on the site of the incident," Kettaneh told Al Jazeera broadcaster.

The Lebanese Red Cross chief told MTV broadcaster that one individual had swallowed some amount of smoke, but his condition did not raise concerns.

The head of the port told reporters that the fire erupted inside a building of a company engaged in oil imports, and then spread to tires that were stored nearby.

Beirut Mayor Marwan Abboud, in turn, told reporters that the reason behind the fire had not been established yet.