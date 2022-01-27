No One Seeking War, Everything Must Be Done to Avoid Russia-NATO Confrontation - Medvedev

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told Russian media, including Sputnik, that no one is seeking war and everything must be done to prevent a confrontation between Russia and NATO.

"No war is desirable in any case, no one is seeking war and everything must be done to prevent a war, especially the confrontation between Russia and NATO," Medvedev said.

"Obviously, the main and only opportunity (to avoid war) is to reach agreements on security guarantees, these are political and diplomatic means; these are talks, the use of the principle of indivisible security in our relations, which is anchored in all basic European and international documents. (The principle means) that one party cannot boost its security at the expense of another party's security," he added.

>