No One Should Doubt US Most Capable Military In World, China Aware Of It - Pentagon
Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2022 | 10:05 PM
No one should doubt that the United States is the most capable military in the world and China is aware of it, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Friday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) No one should doubt that the United States is the most capable military in the world and China is aware of it, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Friday.
"No one should doubt that the United States is the most capable military in the world, And I don't think China doubts that, actually. I think China is quite aware of our capabilities," Kahl said during a Brookings think-tank event.