No One Should Influence Belarusians' Decision, Ex-Candidate Tikhanovskaya Tells Fox News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said in an interview with Fox news that no one should interfere in the situation in Belarus.

"Our people want to live in a democratic country," Tikhanovskaya said.

"No one country should influence the decision of our people," she said.

After the presidential elections in Belarus, Tikhanovskaya left for Lithuania, from where she initiated the creation of a coordination council for power transition.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned the United States and the EU against any form of interference in the internal affairs of Belarus, including open calls by some countries for anti-government demonstrations.

On August 9, incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko won the presidential elections in Belarus for the sixth time - according to the Central Election Commission, he gained 80.

1 percent of the vote. The opposition claims that Tikhanovskaya, not Lukashenko, won the election.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus after the presidential elections. In the first days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters who did not agree with the election results.

Then the law enforcement agencies stopped dispersing the rallies and using force. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. According to the Interior Ministry, hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. Three protesters have died.