No One Will Allow US To Speak To Russia From Position Of Strength - Kremlin Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Moscow will not allow the United States to speak to Russia from a position of strength, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I would not like to talk about extreme scenarios. But no one will allow America to speak to Russia from a position of strength. It is impossible...

Neither [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, nor anyone else from the Russian leadership will allow the Americans or anyone else to talk to us like that. This is out of the question," Peskov said in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, commenting on the possibility of severing diplomatic relations with the United States.

