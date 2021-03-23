No Ongoing Public Threat After Colorado Shooting - Police Commander Kerry Yamaguchi

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) There is currently no threat after a shooting spree in Boulder, the US state of Colorado, Commander Kerry Yamaguchi from the Boulder Police Department said at a press conference.

"I can share with the public today...

that there is no ongoing public threat. We do have a person of interest in custody," Yamaguchi said as shown on CBS news television channel.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier citing law enforcement officials that a gunman had killed at least six people, including a police officer, in Boulder.