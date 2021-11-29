(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) No OPEC+ countries have proposed so far to change the group's strategy in connection with the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus strain, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"No, we have a ministerial meeting scheduled for (December) 2. There have been no proposals to revise (the group's strategy)," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian-Chinese Energy business Forum.

Moscow does not deem it necessary to adopt some urgent measures within OPEC+ due to the new strain, the official said.

"So far, we need to monitor, watch. We should not make hasty decisions," Novak said.

Whenever a new strain emerges, the market begins to evaluate it because various restrictive measures can be taken by the governments of different countries, he said.

"Therefore, we need to monitor how the situation will develop. We must closely monitor the market and how this will affect demand," Novak added.

"Now colleagues from the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) are working, they will provide us with the relevant data. But ... so far, the situation is normal," he added.